Ex-Gor Mahia coach Nuttall clears air on St George SC exit

The Scottish tactician has stated he achieved what he was asked to do by the Ethiopian Premier League side

Former Gor Mahia head coach Frank Nuttall has explained why he left Ethiopian giants St George SC.

The 53-year-old former Township Rollers coach has explained he was only hired on a short-term deal by the Ethiopian top-flight side and contrary to the rumours he was sacked, he left his position after achieving what he was asked to do.

"Contrary to false information circulating in some media, I am happy to confirm that I have completed my contract satisfactorily with Saint George SA Football Club in Ethiopia," the former Hearts of Oak coach wrote on his Facebook page.

Nuttall highlighted the highlights of his time with the Addis Ababa club, among them the integration of junior players into the senior team.

"I was invited by the club to lead them in the last nine matches of a difficult season for them. I enjoyed the experience, including improving the team, winning the derby against Ethiopia Coffee and giving first-team debuts to three youth team players," he added.



"I wish everyone connected with the club good health and good luck. I now look forward to returning to my family and watching Scotland at the Euros whilst preparing for my next role in football. Stay safe!"

At St George, Nuttall was coaching Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who was recently involved in a road accident in Rift Valley while travelling from his upcountry home to Nairobi.

The Kenya international was planning to jet out of the country and join his teammates for pre-season training.

Since leaving Gor Mahia in 2016 after a successful Kenyan Premier League season, Nuttall has had fairly short stints with the clubs he has taken charge of.

K'Ogalo won the league unbeaten with a squad that boasted of Michael Olunga, Musa Mohamed, Khalid Aucho, Boniface Oluoch among others, in its tranks.

He joined Zamalek as an assistant coach in 2016 before he moved to Ghana where he served Hearts of Oak from 2017 to 2018. Between 2018 and 2019, he was with Al Hilal Obeid of Sudan before he joined Botswana against Township Rollers in 2020.