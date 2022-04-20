Ex-Chelsea star Kalou: Bafana Bafana should go back to where they belong with entertaining football

Ex-Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou believes the best way for Bafana Bafana to return to their best would be to revisit their entertaining brand of football.

An admirer of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning Bafana team, Kalou feels the current crop should readopt their “fun and entertaining” type of football.

The famous “Shoe Shine and Piano” brand of football spiced by some showboating used to define the South African game.

“Bafana Bafana need to qualify because the most difficult thing is qualification. Once you have qualified everything is open and you have a chance,” said Kalou as per Sowetan Live.

“SA is such a big football country and I think Bafana need to come back to a level where they belong. This qualifying campaign must take them there.

“They need to go back to what they used to do. The fun football. I mean the identity of Bafana when we were growing up, they were playing entertaining football.

“They had Doctor Khumalo, Lucas Radebe, Mark Fish and others, players who used to entertain us on the pitch.

“I think once you lose your identity it is difficult to find your balance. Maybe the way is they need to come back to the way they know they can play and the way they used to play. Maybe that will help the country and SA football move forward.”

Since qualifying for the 2002 Fifa World Cup, different Bafana teams have been struggling to match the 1996 golden generation.

Their only World Cup appearance since Japan/Korea was as hosts in 2010 and they were also missing in some editions of the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

After missing the 2022 World Cup as well as the last Afcon finals, Bafana are now attempting to return to the continental football showpiece in 2023.

Ivory Coast will host the next Afcon competition and Kalou rates his country’s chances of winning it on home soil.

“Of course, there’s pressure playing at home as it is not easy, especially in the Ivory Coast,” Kalou said.

Article continues below

“The pressure can be positive but when you are not playing well it can also be difficult. They have what it takes for sure but it is a matter of creating a team to win the tournament at home. That’s the only thing that will please the Ivorian fans.”

Since Egypt clinched the Afcon title in their own backyard in 2006, no hosts of the tournament have won it.