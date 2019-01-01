Ex-Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend comments on Victor Wanyama's future at Tottenham Hotspur

Victor Wanyama has no future at Tottenham Hotspur, says former Chelsea midfielder, Andy Townsend.

The Kenyan captain has struggled with an injury that has confined him to only one start and three substitute appearances for Spurs in the Premier League this season.

This is after the defensive midfielder picked a recurring injury that also subjected him to only eight starts and just 10 substitute appearances for Mauricio Pochettino in the 2017-18 campaign.

While commenting on BBC Radio 5 Live, Townsend said that it is not going to be easy for the Harambee Stars captain to regain a place in the Spurs' squad when he returns from the long layoff: “I think Wanyama’s days at Spurs are gone really.”

But the release of Mousa Dembele might come with some shreds of hopes for the former Celtic midfielder to win the confidence of Pochettino, whom he worked with at Southampton.