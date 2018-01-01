Ex-captain Musa Otieno urges betting firms to support Harambee Stars

Otieno has now urged betting firms to look at working with the national team especially after they qualified for the Afcon finals

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno says it is time for betting firms in Kenya to support the national team.

Speaking at a function where he was the chief guest, Otieno welcomed BetLion, who have joined a growing list of betting companies that have set up base in Kenya and promised to give their competitors a run for their money.

Otieno has now urged the company to look at working with the national team especially after they qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“Everyone is excited about the qualification of Harambee Stars and it is, therefore, important that they get all the necessary support to do well. I want to urge BetLion to work with Football Kenya Federation and see how best they can support the team.

“Our players need all the support and incentives to do well in the tournament next year and we must complain again about lack of finances. When we last played in the tournament in 2004, the team won only one match but this crop of players has what it takes to do better and improve on that performance.”

According to BetLion Managing Director Spencer Okach, the company is open to exploit various opportunities in the sporting sector. The company also recently launched in Uganda and is the betting partner of Uganda Cranes.

“We will certainly sponsor various sporting events once we identify the existing opportunities. Our partnerships will not just be at the top but also at the grassroots.”

Among the opportunities, BetLion will be looking for include building capacity of technical officials. “Kenya is a unique country in that it has a national team for the various sports disciplines and this gives any sponsor like us a great opportunity.”

