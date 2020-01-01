Ex-AFC Leopards star Otieno: Zambia's league is superior to Kenya

The former Ingwe skipper speaks on his experience in Zambia and claims they have a better league than the one in Kenya

Former AFC midfielder Duncan Otieno has claimed Zambia have the best league than the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The lanky player, who ditched Ingwe to sign for Nkana FC in 2018, says the Zambian league is far better than KPL in various aspects such as marketing, player welfare, playing grounds and general organisation.

“KPL levels have gone down especially after the title sponsor [SportPesa] left,” Otieno is quoted by Milele FM. “Most players are suffering because they are not well catered for by their teams.

“That for sure lowers the competitiveness of the top-tier. A good number of players want to force moves from the local league.”

Otieno added: “In Zambia, things are a bit different, the league has a title and broadcast sponsor and also it is top-notch because of prize money.”

Nkana FC is also home to ’s Duke Abuya, Harun Shakava and Mussa Mohammed who is the captain.

“I am faring well in Zambia. At first, it was challenging but now I am ok. I live in the same house with Duke and Harun,” Otieno continued.

Musa stays alone because he has a family. We have a nice bond that helps us to be better on and off the pitch.”

The former Chavakali High School ace says he is pushing himself more so as to achieve his goals of plying his trade in Europe.

“This is my first experience as a player abroad. Signing a contract in Zambia was not easy but I had to work extra hard to give a good show.

“It is more difficult when you are a foreigner in a place where the natives are equally gifted. I have managed to feature in almost every game this season and with such exposure, I am certain of better things ahead as I pursue my dream of moving to Europe,” Otieno concluded.

Other Kenyan players in the Zambian league include Jesse Were, David Owino and Ian Otieno – both who feature for champions Zesco United and goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji who plays for Napsa United.