EX-AFC Leopards coaches De Jongh, Akwana among those interested in vacant Kakamega Homeboyz position

The position opened up after the sacking of former club tactician Mwalala and his entire staff

EX-AFC Leopards coaches Pieter de Jongh and Ezekiel Akwana are some of the top coaches that have shown interest in the vacant Kakamega Homeboyz's coaching job.

The club has been without a coach since the firing of Bernard Mwalala and his entire technical bench a couple of days ago.

The club has now revealed the interest for the position has grown.

Who has applied?

GOAL can authoritatively reveal Erol Akbay who is the former head coach of Highlanders Football Club in Zimbabwe has shown interest in the job alongside his countryman De Jongh.

Brazilian Leo Neiva who has massive experience in African football having coached Yanga SC of Tanzania and Sudanese heavyweights Al Merreikh has sent his CV.

Stafford Ondego/Goal Kenya.

Local tacticians Hesbon Nyabinge, Leonard Swaleh and former Harambee Stars defender Akwana are also interested in the position.

However, it is the application of foreign coaches that has surprised the club owner Cleophas Shimanyula.

"Since the day we fired Bernard [Mwalala], CVs from various coaches have been streaming in and I am surprised that Homeboyz can now attract foreign coaches," the vocal administrator told GOAL.

"We have at least nine foreign coaches who have shown interest, including former AFC Leopards coach De Jongh and also three local coaches among them Akwana and Nyabinge.

"I am happy that within a short period of time we have managed to turn Homeboyz into a big brand that can now attract even foreign coaches, this was not the case previously as most foreign coaches would only like to coach either Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards."

Shimanyula now says he will have to assess the candidates along with his crew before appointing the best.

"I will sit down with my technical committee, and go through the CVs, we want to sieve them one by one and then get the right person to take charge before we begin pre-season.

Article continues below

"I want to assure all those interested that the exercise will be conducted in a free and fair manner as we want the right coach capable of giving us the results we desire in the new campaign."

Homeboyz finished last season in the second position with 63 points, the same as champions Tusker who had a superior goal difference.