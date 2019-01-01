Ex-AFC Leopards boss Magelo enters race to vie for top FKF post

The former Ingwe chairman has joined the race to vie for the top seat in the upcoming football elections set for December 7

Former AFC chairman Alex Ole Magelo has joined the growing list of aspirants seeking to vie for the Football Federation (FKF) presidency.

The football association is set to go to the polls on December 7 with current chairman Nick Mwendwa ready to defend his seat for another four-year term.

On Tuesday, CEO Omondi Aduda joined the race for the top seat which also has former president Sam Nyamweya and former Vihiga County governor Moses Akaranga.

But Magelo, who served as the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker recently, argues he is an upgrade of Mwendwa.

“Time has come for clubs to elect a tested person who has gone through football management like me to take up the [FKF] mantle,” Magelo is quoted by Nairobi News.

Magelo has also asked for a fair playing ground during the electoral process.

“As I prepare to hit the ground, I would like to see a level playing ground which will enable delegates to elect people who are not corrupt. Let nobody try to change the election rules to lock out other candidates,” Magelo warned.

The deadline for submission of relevant documents has been set for Saturday, October 19 with a preliminary list of eligible candidates set to be released on October 22.

County elections have been scheduled for November 23, with the national elections slated for December 7.