Evra brutally trolls Man City about Champions League exit as Man Utd legend posts Sir Bobby Charlton meme

Manchester City have once again failed to get their hands on a Champions League crown in 2022, with former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra brutally trolling the Blues on the back of their latest continental disappointment.

Premier League title hopefuls from the Etihad Stadium appeared to be on course to book a final showdown with domestic rivals Liverpool as they entered the closing stages of a semi-final clash with Real Madrid, but a dramatic finish to that contest saw them bow out 6-5 on aggregate after extra-time.

Evra has taken great delight in reminding City that they have been unable to get their hands on the grandest prize in European club football, with elaborate spending yet to deliver ultimate glory for the most ambitious of outfits.

How has Evra trolled Manchester City?

The Frenchman, who spent eight years on United’s books and helped them to Champions League glory in 2008, has posted an image on social media of him sat alongside another European hero from the Red Devils’ past, Sir Bobby Charlton.

Evra said alongside the post: “How many years you think me and Sir Bobby will have to check? 1, 5, 90 years.”

How many times have Manchester United won the European Cup/Champions League?

Evra is in a position to poke fun at City because he has previously helped United to achieve what City have so far been unable to do.

He was part of the last Red Devils side to win the Champions League, back in 2007-08 when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side overcame Chelsea on penalties in a rain-soaked final on Russian soil.

Article continues below

Prior to that, a famous triumph was secured by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 1999 – when two stoppage-time goals against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou saw a historic Treble completed.

United’s first European Cup win came in 1968, with Charlton bagging a brace in a memorable 4-1 victory over Benfica at Wembley.

Further reading