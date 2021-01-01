‘Everything is going to be okay’ – Kenya coach ‘Ghost’ Mulee assures fans after surgery

The 53-year-old tactician assures Kenyans he is recovering well from the surgery he underwent three weeks ago in India

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has assured Kenyans he is fine and doing well after he was admitted to an Indian hospital.

The 53-year-old tactician left many Kenyans in shock on April 24, 2021, after he posted a photo on his Instagram and confirmed he had undergone a successful surgery but could not reveal further details.

Since then his silence had left many wondering whether the former Tusker coach was doing well after the operation but on Tuesday he has come out to assure them everything will be well.

“Everything is gonna be okay!” Mulee, who also doubles as a radio presenter, wrote on his Instagram page with a photo of his wife, who is seen holding a glass of wine while ‘Ghost’ is seated next to her with his hand on her head.

His latest assurance comes a few weeks after reports emerged he had donated one of his kidneys to his brother while in India.

During his first photo when he confirmed the surgery, Mulee said without giving details: “We thank God for a successful procedure. Well taken care of!”

Mulee, one of the most experienced coaches in the country, returned to take charge of Harambee Stars in October 2020 just after Nick Mwendwa had won the Football Kenya Federation presidential re-election.

He took over from Francis Kimanzi who had overseen a number of matches including two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Egypt.

Mulee came and led Kenya during a home game against Comoros where they were held to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi. His second game was the qualifier in Moroni, where Harambee Stars were beaten 2-1 and saw their chances of qualifying for the 2022 Afcon finals become slim.

His assurance also comes a few hours after FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal the national team will move to camp on May 27 to start preparations for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

“We want Harambee Stars to start preparations for World Cup qualifiers on May 27, that is the date we have penciled for the team to move to camp,” Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday.

“We don’t have much time left, remember we were under lockdown for almost three weeks and our plan is to have the league resume on May 12, and then after two weeks of action, the coach will be able to check the fitness of players during the matches and then pick his squad.

“We have given the technical bench a period of around two weeks, between May 12 and 27, to check the fitness of players through the league action, which we have finalised plans to resume after the government gave us the green light to start.”

Kenya have been pooled in Group E alongside Uganda, Mali, and Rwanda and will play host to Uganda at Kasarani Stadium, in the opener on June 5 or 6, before traveling to face Rwanda's Amavubi in Kigali a week later.

A double-header fixture against Mali is set for Bamako and Nairobi between September 3 and 8, before the rematches against Uganda in Kampala and Rwanda in Nairobi in October.