'Everyone in Man Utd dressing room is very hurt' - McTominay insists 'something will be done' after Tottenham thrashing

The Scottish midfielder has admitted that the Red Devils failed to live up to the club's high standards during a heavy defeat against Spurs

Scott McTominay has insisted everyone in the dressing room is "very hurt" and that "something will be done" after their thrashing at the hands of .

United were beaten 6-1 by Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday , and now find themselves down in 16th in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

The Red Devils opened their latest campaign with a 3-1 defeat against before stealing an undeserved victory at , and produced another poor performance against Jose Mourinho's team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side take the lead via a Bruno Fernandes penalty with just two minutes on the clock, but Tanguy Ndombele equalised moments later after capitalising on poor defending from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Heung-min Son gave the visitors the lead in the seventh minute, producing an expert finish after a quick free-kick from Harry Kane, and United's hopes of a comeback were dashed when Anthony Martial was sent off following an exchange with Eric Lamela just before the half-hour mark.

Spurs made their numerical advantage count instantly, with Kane getting his name on the scoresheet after being teed up by Son, who then added his second to give Mourinho's men a 4-1 advantage at the break.

A Serge Aurier strike and a Kane penalty rounded off an emphatic victory for the north Londoners in the second half, with United left to contemplate a shocking display which leaves them playing catch-up in the league table once again.

McTominay offered an insight into the downbeat mood among the squad in the aftermath of the defeat, while promising that changes will be made before the Red Devils return to action after the international break.

“You get these shock results that come around, hopefully never again in your career," the Scottish midfielder told MUTV . "Everybody in that dressing room I can assure you is very, very hurt and we know it’s not about speaking to people and listening to what other people say. It’s about focusing on ourselves.

"This football club is absolutely massive and for us to play and perform like that is nowhere near good enough. Believe me, something will be done about that when we get back.

"Everyone will be firmly focused on what we have to do going into the remaining part of the first stage of the season.”

McTominay added on how he will personally deal with the heaviest loss of his career to date: “We have to be so dialled into everything we do. The Premier League is so strong now, you see that, and for us, a result like that it hurts massively.

"That’s the first time I’ve been on the end of a result like that and believe me, inside, it’s the worst feeling I’ve ever had. That’s football.

"You have to accept it, you have to move on, keep your chest up and don’t duck out the way of responsibility on the pitch. You have to take the responsibility front on and try and move forward.”