‘Everyone is motivated to win the league’ – Salah revels in Liverpool victory over Crystal Palace

The Egyptian forward reflected on the Reds’ conquering English topflight outing against the Eagles on Wednesday

Mohamed Salah has voiced ’s enthusiasm to emerge as Premier League champions as the Reds boosted their title chances against on Wednesday evening.

Injury hassles ruled the Egyptian out of their 0-0 draw at , however, he was handed a starter’s role against the Eagles - scoring one and assisting one in Jurgen Klopp’s team 4-0 win.

Consequently, Liverpool could end their 30-year wait to win the diadem on Thursday should fail to beat at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola’s men held their nerve on the final day of last term to reach a tally of 98 points, one more than the Anfield Stadium giant’s haul of 97 - which was the highest total ever amassed by a second-placed side in the competition's history.

In the wake of this result, the former AS and Chelsea star is delighted about the current situation while disclosing his mission at Liverpool.

"I feel great. Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League with the team. The city didn't win it for a long time, so it was the right time,” Salah told Sky Sports as reported by Liverpool’s website.

"Maybe last year we had a chance to win it but Man City also performed really good and they won it. It's our time to win it and it's great."

Following his goal against Roy Hodgson’s team, the 28-year-old recorded his 15th Premier League at Anfield this season, with no other player scoring more than ten home goals in the tournament so far.

Moreover, he has now scored seven times in each of his last six fixtures on Liverpool’s home ground.

"Two points to go to win the league, it's great,” he continued.

“We had a great performance today and all the players were unbelievable.

"I'm happy about the result and looking forward to the next two games.

"I think all the players are motivated, everyone is motivated in his way – but everyone is motivated to win the league."

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium for their next fixture versus Manchester City on July 2.