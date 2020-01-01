Every Sofapaka player is ready to play for the badge - Okoth

Batoto ba Mungu will resume their league campaign with a tricky fixture against former Shield champions but the striker states they are ready

FC striker Ronald Okoth believes the team is ready for their weekend game against at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The 2009 league champions ended 2019 in the eighth position after accumulating a total of 21 points from the 13 games played. The former player is optimistic about starting 2020 better when they play the 2018 Shield champions in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game.

"I feel the training has been good, we have had some top-notch preparations before and after Christmas and I feel the team is ready to go," Okoth told the club's website .

"Everyone is ready to play and give their all for the badge given the opportunity plus the new players too have already settled in well and together we are working hard towards pushing the team to achieve its ambition and target."

The experienced forward is hopeful the team will push for maximum points against a side that has managed to get nine points from the 14 games they have played.

"Going into the weekend's match, with the type of proper preparation we have had, I am confident we will fight for all the maximum points and begin the new year on a high. It will be a busy month for us, but we will take it one game at a time," Okoth concluded.

Article continues below

The match will be played from 2 pm with playing Wazito at the same venue two hours later.