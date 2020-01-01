‘Every point is vital’ – Wanyama stresses as Kenya heads for Comoros clash

The national team captain remains confident they will put up a good show when they face the island nation in the return leg

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has promised a better display when they face Comoros in the return leg of the on Sunday.

Harambee Stars are due to leave the country on Saturday for the must-win reverse fixture after the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting staged at Kasarani Stadium in on Wednesday.

Wanyama has now revealed they have reviewed the first leg match with coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and remained optimistic that they will put up a good show better than they did in Kenya.

“Every point in such qualifiers is very vital,” Wanyama told Goal on Friday. “We are not satisfied to have managed only a point in the first meeting but it is better than nothing, it is very important to keep us on course.

“Of course we had targeted to carry three points from the fixture but it was not the case, so our focus now is to make sure we battle very hard in the away match and at least come with maximum points, if not a point will not be bad, we are eyeing a positive result in Comoros.”

Meanwhile, leading online gaming firm OdiBets hosted the Harambee Stars to a send-off dinner on Thursday as the team prepared to travel to Comoros on Saturday for their return match.

Earlier in the week, Odibets was unveiled as the official motivational partner in a deal that will see the gaming firm give the team a token of appreciation ahead of the crucial qualifier.

“Odibets has come in to boost the national team. As a company, we are committed to standing with the Harambee Stars as they represent our country and make us proud,” said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

The team is set to leave for Moroni on Saturday, via a private jet, for their second leg encounter against Les Coelacantes on Sunday.

Harambee Stars will be seeking to attain a positive result in the second leg so as to maintain their place in the race to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

After the Comoros match, Harambee Stars will have two more matches to play in the qualifiers - against at home and Togo away.