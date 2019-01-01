Everton's Lookman named Man of the Match versus Bournemouth

The Anglo-Nigerian was in a sparkling form, providing an assist to help the Toffees clinch their eighth win of the season

Ademola Lookman has been named man-of-the match in Everton’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth in Sunday’s Premier League game.

On the back of an impressive showing against Lincoln City in last weekend’s FA Cup tie where he scored his first goal of the season to help the Goodison Park outfit progress to the fourth round of the competition with a 2-1 win, the forward continued the sparkling form against the Cherries.

After Kurt Zouma opened the scoring for Marco Silva’s men in the 61st minute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin then sealed the victory in stoppage time with Lookman providing the assist to end any hope of a comeback from Eddie Howe’s side.

The win is the Toffees' second in a row and their eighth league victory this season as they took their points to 30 in 22 league games to be placed tenth in the log.

Following the showing from the former RB Leipzig player, Everton fans have voted for him as the man-of-the-match in the encounter.

Lookman has made 12 league appearances this season for the Goodison Park outfit, involving two starts and will hope to continue the impressive form when they take on Southampton on January 19.