Everton vs Manchester United OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Toffees have been known to be a thorn in the flesh of the Red Devils in recent times and will look to cause more problems

and square up at Goodison Park in what will be an intense clash in the Premier League on Sunday as both sides jostle for European qualification next season.

vs Manchester United Latest Odds

Everton have won four of their last seven home games against Manchester United including a 4-0 victory last season and are (2.65) with Odibets to make a fifth.

The Red Devils are winless in their last two meetings with the Toffees and are slight underdogs for this one at (2.85).

A draw as in the corresponding fixture at Old Trafford is tipped to happen at odds of (3.35).

Everton vs Manchester United Team News

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Morgan Schneiderlin are out for the Toffees, while Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will not be available for United. Anthony Martial, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe are doubtful.

Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United have won their last two Premier League games by an aggregate score of 5-0. They last won three in a row without conceding in January 2018.

Everton have scored in their last nine Premier League games (all under Carlo Ancelotti) – only (36) are on a longer current run. However, Manchester United have kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets, as many as they had in their previous 23.

Everton vs Manchester United Tips and Predictions

Manchester United have been in superb form lately, going unbeaten in their last seven matches (five wins, two draws) since back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and in January.

The confidence is certainly high and they look good to avoid a defeat on Merseyside at odds of (1.51).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.