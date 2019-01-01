Everton vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Arsenal will try to make it three successive Premier League wins when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday.
Unai Emery’s side
The Gunners, however, face an Everton outfit that has specialised in upsetting the established order in recent weeks, having hit Liverpool’s title challenge by securing a scoreless home draw and Chelsea’s top-four hopes by beating them 2-0.
Arsenal would underestimate their opponents at their peril.
|Game
|Everton vs Arsenal
|Date
|Sunday, March 7
|Time
|2:05pm BST / 9:05am EST
|Stream (US)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN / Telemundo
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky GO Extra.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|Sky GO Extra
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Everton squad
|Goalkeepers
|Pickford, Stekelenburg
|Defenders
|Coleman, Keane, Digne, Mina, Baines, Kenny, Jagielka, Galloway, Zouma
|Midfielders
|Gueye, Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Davies, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Baningime
|Forwards
Everton
According to the boss, Jordan Pickford is in the right frame of mind to start, despite appearing to be involved in an altercation outside a bar in Sunderland, which appeared on social media earlier this week.
Possible Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Gueye, Gomes;
|Position
|Arsenal players
|Goalkeepers
|Cech, Leno, Martinez
|Defenders
|Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Pleguezuelo, Mustafi
|Midfielders
|Elneny, Ramsey, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock
|Forwards
|Ozil, Iwobi, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Suarez, Mkhitaryan
Arsenal will definitely be without combative midfielder Lucas Torreira as he faces a ban.
There are doubts over the fitness of Aaron Ramsey, who picked up a knock after scoring on Monday, but he is expected to be available along with Granit Xhaka. Laurent
Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Danny Welbeck are all long-term problems.
Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Mustafi, Sokratis, Koscielny; Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil; Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Betting & Match Odds
Despite their mediocre away record, Arsenal are 13/10 favourites with bet365. Everton
Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
After two years without Champions League football, Arsenal
Under the guidance of Unai Emery, they find themselves well placed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and with it the opportunity to once again mingle with the game’s biggest sides.
Five wins in their last six league outings saw them climb as high as third before Tottenham’s midweek win over Crystal Palace, but with a game in hand over their neighbours (a tricky trip to Wolves), they have to be one of the favourites to come through what is currently a four-way logjam in the fight for third and fourth.
Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette gave them a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday, building on a similar success against Manchester United at the Emirates before the international break.
While in the latter years of Arsene Wenger’s spell Arsenal retained a capacity for brilliance, they lost their ability for consistency and that
“The next challenge away to Everton is a big one as we need to convince people we can also be consistent away,” Emery said.
“We played key matches against Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea. We had this opportunity and won this opportunity because we were being consistent, winning more matches to be closer to them.
“Now, I know it's going to be difficult to stay in the top four. I'm not thinking about that. My first target is to create a big atmosphere. We're creating it little by little.”
Indeed, the Gunners lie 10th in terms of points picked up away from home in the Premier League this season, and while this is partly due to an imbalance in where they have played their fixtures, they have comfortably the poorest road record of any of the ‘Big Six’.
Everton, who recently defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Goodison Park and frustrated Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at the venue, will try to take advantage of that weakness.