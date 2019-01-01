Everton sack Marco Silva after 17 months in charge

The Portuguese pays the price for a poor start to the season that has seen the Toffees fall into the bottom three

have taken the decision to relieve manager Marco Silva of his duties following a dreadful start to the 2019-20 Premier League season that has seen the Toffees drop into the relegation zone after Wednesday's evening's 5-2 battering at the hands of .

The Merseyside club has made significant investments in players in recent times, adding the likes of Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes to their permanent roster in a bid to push on from mid-table finishes and start competing regularly in Europe.

Silva guided the club to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season and further investment in the playing squad over the summer raised hopes of a sustained challenge for the European places this campaign.

However, the Toffees have won just four times in the Premier League this season and Wednesday's thrashing at Anfield was their eighth defeat in their previous 11 league games.

Goal understands that former Toffees boss David Moyes is in contention to make a shock return to Goodison Park, six-and-a-half years after he left the club for .

