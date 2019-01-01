Everton No.9 shirt is a dream come true - Calvert-Lewin

The Toffees striker says that the burden does not weigh heavily on his shoulders

Dominic Calvert-Lewin says that he is proud to be wearing the No.9 jersey for this season.

He took over the number this season after the departure of Sandro Ramirez during the summer and has started the club's opening two games this campaign.

The Under-21 international was speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of 's trip to play in the Premier League on Friday night.

“It’s a dream come true to wear the No.9 shirt at such a big club with a great history.” said the striker.

"With such a big number comes a great responsibility so I have to accept that on my shoulders and live with what comes with it, good and bad. It is not a burden, it is just part and parcel of being a No.9.”

The 22-year-old forward scored nine times for Everton last season and has been working hard on his finishing.

"Being in the best league in the world you are expected to score goals. I am disappointed when that doesn't happen but that is not to say I'm not working on it and trying to improve every day.”

Calvert-Lewin joined Everton in the summer of 2016 from and feels that he has improved significantly since then.

"I have been here three years now and I've grown as a player and a person. I have worked with a lot of different people who have helped me along the way.”

"I have definitely grown to be in the position that I am in now in order to try and lead the line as best as I can."

The club’s forward line was recently bolstered by the arrival of Moise Kean from and Calvert-Lewin feels that the increase in competition for a starting spot will make him a better player.

"It can only improve you. If you’ve got competition for places then you always need to be on top of your game.”

Everton travel to Villa Park on Friday night looking to add to their tally of four points from two matches. After an opening-day draw at , the Toffees recorded their first win of the season at home to last Saturday.