Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye pleased with Liverpool stalemate

The Toffees forced Jurgen Klopp’s men to a share of spoils at Goodison Park much to the delight of the Senegal international

Idrissa Gueye is pleased with ’s 0-0 draw with in Sunday's Merseyside derby.

The 29-year-old featured for the entire duration, making six tackles to help Marco Silva’s men keep a clean sheet in the encounter and frustrate the Reds' title race as they failed to reclaim their spot at the summit of the log from rivals .

Although the former man acknowledged that the tie was difficult, he is delighted to help the Toffees avoid defeat at the Goodison Park.

“Very tough game but a point at home today,” Gueye posted on Instagram.

The result also saw , with 37 points from 29 games, drop to 10th in the log.

Gueye who has made 24 league appearances for the Goodison Park outfit this season will hope to help his side return to winning ways against on Saturday.