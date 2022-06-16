Everton fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Merseyside outfit will be keen to move on from their intense relegation battle, with a new season dawning

Everton kick off their 2022-23 Premier League season at Goodison Park against Chelsea, with Frank Lampard welcoming his former club to Merseyside.

The Toffees boss will then pit his wits against former midfield foe Steven Gerrard as they head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, with a game against newly promoted Nottingham Forest to follow.

Goodison will play host to the first Merseyside derby of the season, as Liverpool visit in September.

GOAL brings you Everton's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Everton Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea
13/08/202215:00Aston Villa v Everton
20/08/202215:00Everton v Nottingham Forest
27/08/202215:00Brentford v Everton
30/08/202219:45Leeds United v Everton
03/09/202215:00Everton v Liverpool
10/09/202215:00Arsenal v Everton
17/09/202215:00Everton v West Ham United
01/10/202215:00Southampton v Everton
08/10/202215:00Everton v Manchester United
15/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
19/10/202219:45Newcastle United v Everton
22/10/202215:00Everton v Crystal Palace
29/10/202215:00Fulham v Everton
05/11/202215:00Everton v Leicester City
12/11/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
26/12/202215:00Everton v Wolverhampton
31/12/202215:00Manchester City v Everton
02/01/202315:00Everton v Brighton
14/01/202315:00Everton v Southampton
21/01/202315:00West Ham United v Everton
04/02/202315:00Everton v Arsenal
11/02/202315:00Liverpool v Everton
18/02/202315:00Everton v Leeds United
25/02/202315:00Everton v Aston Villa
04/03/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Everton
11/03/202315:00Everton v Brentford
18/03/202315:00Chelsea v Everton
01/04/202315:00Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
08/04/202315:00Manchester United v Everton
15/04/202315:00Everton v Fulham
22/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v Everton
25/04/202319:45Everton v Newcastle United
29/04/202315:00Leicester City v Everton
06/05/202315:00Brighton v Everton
13/05/202315:00Everton v Manchester City
20/05/202315:00Wolverhampton v Everton
28/05/202316:00Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

When do Everton play Liverpool in 2022-23?

The Merseyside derby is always one of the most hotly-contested fixtures in a Premier League season, though the Reds have dominated proceedings in recent years.

The first clash between Everton and Liverpool in 2022-23 falls on Saturday, September 3 at Goodison Park, with the derby at Anfield set for Saturday, February 11.

Everton tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Everton games can be purchased through the club's official website.

A club membership is important to have when attempting to buy tickets for games at Goodison Park.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Everton games on the official club website.