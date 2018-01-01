Everton FC set to tour Kenya next year to play winners of the Super Cup

The Toffees will tour East Africa for the second time in three years to play the winning team at the 2019 SportPesa Super Cup

Everton will play on Kenyan soil in June or July when they take on winners of the Super Cup in 2019.

The Toffees became the first team from the English Premier League to play a friendly against Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia FC in East Africa in 2017.

They beat K’Ogalo 2-1 in front of a 40, 000 capacity crowd at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The club plans to return to the region to contest against the 2019 Super Cup winners.

Article continues below

Marco Silva side beat the Kenyan giants, for the second time in a row, last month at the Goodison Park following a 4-0 triumph, a match that was used raise funds for EiTC with proceeds from ticket sales going towards key EiTC initiatives.

The date and venue for next year’s promotional game are yet to be confirmed.

The Super Cup, to be staged in Tanzania, will feature four teams from Kenya - Gor Mahia, Bandari FC, FKF Shield winners Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards and the same number from Tanzania - Simba SC, Yanga SC, Singida United and Mbao FC).