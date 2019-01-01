Everton confirm Iwobi signing from Arsenal in £40m deal

The Toffees have signed the wideman to a five-year contract making him the seventh signing of a busy summer for the Merseysiders

have confirmed the arrival of Alex Iwobi from for a fee of £40 million ($49m).

The wideman will sign a five-year contract at Goodison Park, and joins Moise Kean in a new-look front line for the Toffees.

The 23-year-old has become ’s seventh signing after they signed goalkeeper Jonas Lössl, right-back Djibril Sidibe, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, in addition to Kean.

Despite their busy window, manager Marco Silva said their last signing was one they had coveted all summer.

“Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton. He is a direct and skilful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team,” Silva told the club’s official website.

“He is still young but already with a lot of top-level experience – 100 Premier League matches, more in Europe and many international games.

“It was important for me to have one more quality option for our attacking positions to add to what we have with Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott.

“Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club.”

Iwobi made 149 appearances at Arsenal, with the first of them coming in 2015 at just 19 after he had graduated from the academy in north London.

Article continues below

He has also made 36 appearances for , including this summer, in their run to the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations, as well as in last summer’s World Cup.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery wished the outgoing player well, saying he was an “example to young players” in a statement on Arsenal’s website.

"Alex has made a big contribution here at Arsenal. He worked hard in the academy where he was an example to many young players and has been an important part of our squad. We wish Alex every success in the future," the Spanish manager said in full.