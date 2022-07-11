Everton charged for pitch invasion that led to fan incident with Palace boss Vieira

Toffees fans stormed the field as their team secured Premier League survival with the win at Goodison Park

The Football Association has charged Everton for the pitch invasions surrounding the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace in May. The Toffees' 3-2 victory at Goodison Park was marred by fans charging onto the field during and after the match.

One incident resulted in an altercation between one invader and Palace coach Patrick Vieira, in which the Frenchman appeared to attempt to kick the supporter.

Everton's win secured Premier League safety for Frank Lampard's team with just one game left to play, prompting invasions after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late goal gave them the lead and then again after the final whistle.

What have Everton been charged with?

A statement from the FA read: "Everton FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20 following its Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace FC on Thursday 19 May 2022.

"It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area. Everton FC has until Monday 18 July 2022 to provide a response."

What happened to Vieira?

The Palace manager was walking off the field when a spectator approached him and appeared to taunt him.

Vieira then grabbed and kicked the fan, sending them falling to the ground.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder was not charged by the FA or Merseyside Police for the incident.

Asked about the incident after the game, Vieira said to reporters: "I have nothing to say about that".

Everton boss Lampard touched on the subject, too, saying: "I feel for Patrick. I didn't get him at the end. I would have said: 'Come in with us' - although he might not have wanted that. Of course, he ran 80 yards across the pitch and it's not easy."

