Even if they take the match to heaven, Homeboyz will beat Gor Mahia – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss maintains his side will still beat K’Ogalo regardless of the venue they have picked for the league match

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has stated the club is ready to face at any venue.

The current number one and number two teams in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table will face off in a league match on November 21 after the international Fifa break.

Gor Mahia being the home team have decided to take the match to Kisumu – a venue they had banned from hosting matches earlier this season - after club chairman Ambrose Rachier complained they were not making money from gate collections.

In a letter obtained by Goal, Gor Mahia have written to KPL confirming the explosive match will be played at Kisumu Stadium on November 21.

The letter titled 'change of date and venue' and signed by Rachier reads in part: “We refer to the above-mentioned subject and hereby wish to notify you we have changed the date of the above match from November 20 to November 21. The venue has also changed from Machakos to Kisumu.”

Gor Mahia have enjoyed a good record while playing in Kisumu and even last season they finished their matches with victories apart from the 1-1 draw against . This season they played their opener against at the same venue managing a resounding 5-2 victory.

But the change of venue has not changed the mind of Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula who insists they will still beat Gor Mahia even if they take the match to heaven.

“Even if they take the match to Siaya Market or Bondo town or even heaven, Homeboyz will beat Gor Mahia in this battle,” Shimanyula told Goal on Thursday.

“[Gor Mahia] are the home team and have all the right to take the game to a venue they want but it will not stop us from beating them. I have a very young team which is not easy to beat and Gor Mahia should remain warned.

“We have beaten AFC already and our next target is to make sure we beat Gor Mahia. I know my boys are psyched up and ready to do the work they know best. We will not fear them, even if they decide we play in heaven, we will deal with them. They should be ready to be taught a soccer lesson.”

Shimanyula also reiterated the importance of his side getting maximum points from the fixture.

“Gor Mahia are in position one and we are in position two and what we want is to beat them and move to the top,” Shimanyula continued.

“A lot of people are underrating my young side thinking they cannot win anything this season, they have forgotten even won the league in the English Premier League [when people did not expect it], we will do the same in , we will keep fighting and keep getting our results and I know it is our season.”

Homeboyz have defied all the odds to move second in the 18-team league table with 17 points - one shy of leaders Gor Mahia, after five wins and two draws in nine matches.