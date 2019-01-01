Even Arsenal won't prepare Gor Mahia for Homeboyz beating – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss sends a warning to K’Ogalo to get prepared for a beating when the two sides meet in the upcoming match

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has warned to prepare for a beating when the two sides clash in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match after the international break.

Homeboyz have defied all the odds to move second in the 18-team league table with 17 points - one shy of leaders Gor Mahia, after five wins and two draws in nine matches.

Gor Mahia will host Homeboyz after the international Fifa break on November 20 and despite the match almost a week away, Shimanyula has cautioned K’Ogalo to get ready for a football lesson.

“[Gor Mahia] will suffer, we will teach them a football lesson,” Shimanyula told Goal on Wednesday.

“The best we usually do when playing against Gor Mahia is a draw, but this time around, we don’t want a draw, we want a win, we are ready and my players are ready and they know what we are expecting from them.”

Gor Mahia are currently in on a fully paid trip to play a friendly against Libyan giants Al Hilal SC Benghazi but Shimanyula has pointed out even if they travel to London to play against , they will still lose against Homeboyz on November 20.

“Even if they go to America and come back, we will beat them, even if they travel to London to play against Arsenal, we will still beat them. We are waiting for them and we will teach them a soccer lesson.”

Shimanyula stressed the importance of his side getting a win in the match saying their main target is to move top of the table.

“It will be a clash between number one and number two so our main aim is to beat them so that we can move top of the table,” Shimanyula continued.

Article continues below

“The league is very tight because if you look at the points difference for the teams occupying position one to 10, it is very close. It is a very close battle so we don’t want to remain in the close battle, we want to surge ahead and if possible open a huge gap.

“People have always undermined Homeboyz, they always think Homeboyz is not a team which can challenge for the title. This season we want to prove people wrong; we want to show people that we can do it. We are in the title race and we will fight until the end.”

In the reverse fixture, Homeboyz managed to squeeze a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia.