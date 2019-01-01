Even a half-blind donkey can see Wazito FC's disaster - Badoer

The club failed to win their midweek clash and the boss is now furious but he hopes things will turn around in the near future

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has admitted the club is experiencing a disaster after failing to record a win yet again.

The ambitious side was beaten 2-0 by their fellow Kenyan Premier League ( ) newbies Kisumu All-Stars on Wednesday.

“Men like me do not hide when things are bad. On the pitch, things are a disaster that even a half-blind donkey can see it. What is important is to learn from mistakes and hopefully things will turn around. Other than that, I want to congratulate Kisumu All-Stars for their win,” Badoer said on his Twitter handle after their second successive loss in the top-tier.

Since making a managerial change in October, the 2018/19 National Super League side has gone on to register just one win which came against before losing to Spofapaka and now Kisumu All-Stars.

Melis Medo has also picked a draw against Posta since he replaced Fred Ambani at the helm of the club.

The Wednesday loss sees the club sit 13th on the log with just 10 points while the Kisumu-based outfit sits a position below Wazito.

Wazito will face on November 25 before concluding the month's assignment's with a match against Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium on November 30.