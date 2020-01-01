Evaluating Elvis Rupia's time at AFC Leopards so far

The striker has had an immediate impact for the 13-time league champions...and things should only get better

Elvis Rupia has been an immediate success at AFC after arriving at the club as the replacement for John Makwatta, but what has been the secret to his success?

Makwatta needed less than six months to establish himself as the best striker AFC Leopards have signed in recent years. During the time, he managed to score 13 goals in 17 league matches for the club which took him top of the Kenyan Premier League top scorer's chart.

Ingwe faithful believed the former man was the one to help them finish at least in the top two positions for the first time since 2012, only for the frontman to leave for Zambian outfit ZESCO United in January.

Ingwe moved swiftly and replaced Makwatta with Rupia who had been struggling at Wazito FC. The former striker had just scored four goals in the 17 games for Wazito. On most occasions, he came in as a substitute and whenever he was on, it was obvious he had lost his scoring touch and confidence.

It all changed when he joined the 13-time league champions, with Ingwe Football Operations Manager Tom Juma stating that he saw something special in the player during the first training session.

"Rupia is a good finisher, in training he has shown he is determined to play; he is hungry to play and to prove his critics wrong," Juma told Goal. "If [Rupia] can do what we have seen during matches, he will be an ideal signing for us. He is experienced and ready to help the team continue doing better even after Makwatta's exit."

True to Juma's words, the former Power Dynamos forward needed minimal time to settle at The Den. In the five matches played in all competitions, the striker has already managed to score five goals.

Former Leopards midfielder Francis Xavier is not surprised by the striker's exploits.

"I have seen Rupia play, and his finishing is always on top, he reads the moves well and if you give him a chance, he will score," Xavier told Goal. "It's just the beginning for him. If he gets enough service by the midfielders and other players, he can score a lot of goals for Ingwe.

"When he is in form, no defender or goalkeeper can stand his way."

Where does Rupia stand when compared to Makwatta?

Gilbert Selebwa, a seasoned tactician believes the former brings a different approach at Leopards.

"[Rupia] is an old fashioned striker who knows his work is to score goals," Selebwa told Goal. "Makwatta was an intelligent player as compared to Rupia; these are two players who are different.

"Yes, [Makwatta] had an impact, he is a good player, I take nothing away from him, but I feel Rupia will be even better for Leopards owing to his predatory instincts.

"Austine Odhiambo and Vincent Oburu are intelligent players who can find a way to pass the ball to Rupia who always finishes them even from the tightest of angles. He has already scored five goals for the club in all competitions, and I am sure he will be ever better."

With the Mashemeji Derby between Ingwe and arch-rivals coming up this weekend, Rupia will be expected to help Anthony Kimani's team get their first win since 2016. Leopards legend Charles Okwemba believes the striker can help the team defeat the 18-time champions.

"I am confident Rupia will have an impact if he gets enough service," the former midfielder told Goal. "The midfielders and wingers have to find Rupia, and if they do, he will do his job well, [and] score.

"Rupia is a seasoned striker who knows his game well; he is a deadly finisher who can fit in most teams. His hunger, passion and determination are what is making him succeed."

Rupia is targeting 15 goals this season, but the main aim is to help AFC Leopards finish in the top three. Based on his current form, he's on course to do just that.