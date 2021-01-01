‘He’s a model player for the club’ – Eustace's delight for Queens Park Rangers’ Kakay

The Sierra Leone international got his maiden goal for the Superhoops, to the pleasure of his club’s assistant manager

John Eustace has expressed his delight with Osman Kakay following his first goal for Queens Park Rangers.

The Sierra Leonean defender was on target as the Superhoops secured a 2-0 away victory versus Stoke City in Saturday’s EFL Championship encounter.

Charlie Austin had given the visitors a 17th-minute lead before the African sealed the win against Michael O'Neill’s team 20 minutes prior to full-time after profiting from a Stefan Johansen assist.

Impressed by the 23-year-old’s performance, QPR’s assistant manager waxed lyrical about his display.

“You could see how pleased everyone was for Ossie to get that goal, even the subs and the guys at the side of the pitch,” Eustace told the club website.

“He's such a good, honest player who has a fantastic attitude. And he's a model player for the club.

“He's come through the system and everyone's proud of him. That'll help him finish off what's been a good season for him.

Following knee surgery for boss Mark Warburton, Eustace led the team against the Potters at bet365 Stadium.

“I've spoken to the gaffer and he was obviously very pleased with the performance,” he continued.

“What pleased me was the way the boys stuck together when we weren't as fluid as we wanted to be. In the end, we kept a clean sheet against a really tough team.

“Full credit to the back five - they put their bodies on the line. They should be really pleased to keep a clean sheet here because this is a tough place to come and get one.

“We also scored two really good goals - one as a result of the shape work, we've been doing all week to set traps, and for the second goal we broke on the transition with lots of pace and power.”

Unlike last season where he had limited playing time, Kakay has featured in 27 league games with one goal to his credit in the 2020-21 campaign.

He is expected to marshal his team's backline when they welcome Luton Town to Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on the last day of the English second-tier season.