European scouts to grace the ‘Champions of Champions’ tournament in Kenya

The tournament will be graced by three top European talent scouts and will bring together teams from Nairobi

Kenyan players will have the chance to market themselves during the inaugural grassroots tournament set for Camp Toyoyo on Friday.

The tournament dubbed ‘Champions of Champions’ will bring together top teams from the offseason tournament and will be graced by European scouts.

Speaking to Goal after launching the tournament, former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who is the organiser, said the one-day competition will be a good stepping stone for young players with ambitions to play in Europe.

“We have top scouts from Europe who have already arrived in to grace the tournament,” Mulee told Goal on Thursday.

“They have promised to monitor everything during the tournament and players who will impress will stand a chance to play in Europe and follow the footsteps of Victor [Wanyama] and the rest.”

The tournament is sponsored by betting firm Odibets and will bring together teams like U20, Kothi Biro All Stars, Acacoro FC, Eastleigh Youth, Liberty U-20, Kriss Darling All Stars and Roya Victor Wanyama All Stars.