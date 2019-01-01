Europa League: Wolves’ Traore anticipates tough clash against Crusaders

The 23-year-old wants his side to be at their best when they face off with the Hatchetmen in the second-tier European competition

Adama Traore is looking forward to a difficult game against Northern Irish side Crusaders in the second leg of their Uefa game in Belfast on Thursday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men qualified for the European competition after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season.

claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory in the first leg of the encounter at the Molineux Stadium thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre, and need to avoid defeat to advance into the next round of the tournament.

“It will be a tough game. We have been working hard with the coaches and we are ready,” Traore told the club website.

“I’m always working hard and I’m happy to help the team – 100 per cent. The next game is Crusaders, so we focus on that.

“I definitely enjoy them [Europa games]. It’s good anywhere, but we’re here, so what we have to think is in this game, play like it’s 0-0. I think that we will play well and when we go out, we’ll do the best we can do and try to win.”

The forward has been playing as a wingback for Wolves lately, following the injury sustained by Matt Doherty at the start of pre-season and he is working to fit into his new role.

“I’ve been working with Nuno especially about a defensive way to play like a wing-back. I’ve been working so hard with him. I will keep working with him and give my best every day,” he continued.

“I think every player likes to play and like I say I’m working with him (Nuno), and I trust him, so I’ll be working 100 per cent like I was before, like I always do, and be the best I can be.”

Traore only started eight of his 29 league appearances last season and will hope to get more starting roles in the 2019-20 season.