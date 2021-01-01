Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd face AC Milan, Arsenal land Olympiakos, Spurs tackle Dinamo Zagreb
Getty
Manchester United will face AC Milan in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Arsenal have been paired with Olympiakos and Tottenham will take on Dinamo Zagreb.
Europa League last-16 draw in full
Ajax vs Young Boys
Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal
Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiakos vs Arsenal
Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham
Man Utd vs AC Milan
Slavia Prague vs Rangers
Granada vs Molde
When will the ties be played?
The first legs of all ties at this stage will take place on March 11.
Return dates will be held a week later on March 18.
All of those left in the competition are chasing down a final spot in Gdansk on May 26.
More to follow…