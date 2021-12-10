Europa League: Bassey scores own goal in Rangers' draw with Lyon

Calvin Bassey scored an own goal that ensured Rangers had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Lyon in their final Uefa Europa League group match.

Thursday's encounter at the Groupama Stadium was a dead rubber clash as both teams had already secured their qualification for the knockout phase.

Towards the end of the first 45 minutes, Scott Wright broke the deadlock for the Scottish visitors with four minutes left on the clock.

However, Rangers failed to protect their lead after the restart as they conceded an equaliser in the 48th minute. Rayan Cherki fired in a shot which was deflected into the back of the net by Bassey.

Later in the encounter, goalkeeper Jonathan McLaughlin was called to action and he made a great save to deny Zimbabwe's Tino Kadewere from putting Lyon in the lead.

Aside Kadewere, Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi, Algeria's Islam Slimani and Mali's Habib Keita featured for Lyon, while Bassey played the entire duration for the Gers and his compatriot Joe Aribo was introduced in the 73rd minute for Kemar Roofe.

Despite the dropped points, Lyon finish atop Group A with an unbeaten record and 16 points after six matches while Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side follow in the second spot with eight points.

Unfortunately for Sparta Prague, who defeated Brondby 2-0, they had to settle for third on the table and dropped to the Europa Conference League.

Super Eagles centre-back Leon Balogun did not make the trip to Lyon with the Gers as he continues his recovery from an injury.

It remains to be seen if Balogun will be available for Rangers’ Premiership visit to Hearts on Sunday as they aim to stretch their five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

They lead the Scottish top-flight standings with 39 points after 16 matches, four points above second-placed Celtic and nine above third-placed Hearts.