Europa Conference League knockout play-off draw: When, how to watch, teams & how it works

The Europa Conference League knockout stage is near, with the draw set to take place to decide who faces who in the next phase of UEFA's newest club competition.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admitted he did not know exactly what the competition was, but his Foxes will be among the teams to take part in the draw.

So when is it, which teams are involved and how does it all work? GOAL brings you all the details.

What is the Europa Conference League?

The Europa Conference League is UEFA's third-tier continental club competition.

In terms of importance, prize money and prestige it ranks below the Champions League and the Europa League.

The 2021-22 season is the inaugural Europa Conference League tournament.

Still confused as to what the Europa Conference League is? 🤔



We've got you covered 👊 pic.twitter.com/qTxuKVp5PE — GOAL (@goal) August 26, 2021

When is the Europa Conference League play-off draw?

The draw for the Europa Conference League knockout play-off will take place on Monday December 13.

It will be part of a wider ceremony for the Champions League and Europa League knockout draws and proceedings are expected to commence at 1pm GMT (8am ET).

The draw will be held, as is customary for such events, at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch & live stream Europa Conference League draw?

UEFA's official website will be streaming the Europa Conference League knockout play-off draw live.

GOAL will be providing live updates.

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League draw?

Sixteen teams take part in the Europa Conference League knockout play-off draw.

The eight runners-up from the group stage are seeded for the draw, while the eight third-placed teams from the Europa League are unseeded.

Premier League team Leicester are in the hat, as are Scottish Premiership side Celtic, as well as the likes of PSV and Fenerbahce.

Due to Tottenham's postponed game against Rennes, it remains to be seen which of Tottenham or Vitesse will advance.

Article continues below

Seeded Unseeded Maccabi Tel Aviv Sparta Prague Partizan PSV Bodo/Glimt Leicester Randers Fenerbahce Slavia Prague Marseille PAOK Midtjylland Tottenham / Vitesse Celtic Qarabag Rapid Wien

When is the Europa Conference League knockout play-off?

The Europa Conference League knockout play-off round will be played across home and away legs on February 17 and February 24, 2022.

The winners of the eight knockout play-off games will advance to the last 16 round, where they will face off against the eight Europa Conference League group winners.

The draw for the Europa Conference League last 16 takes place on February 25, after the second legs of the knockout play-offs conclude.