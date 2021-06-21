Euro 2020: Which teams have qualified for the knockout stage?

Goal has everything you need to know about which teams have already progressed to the Euro 2020 last-16 phase

Euro 2020 is in full swing, with some of Europe's biggest heavyweights currently involved in a battle for continental glory.

The likes of Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal and France have been named as tournament favourites, but with a while still to go until the knockout stages are confirmed, there is plenty left to play for.

Goal has what you need to know about which teams have qualified and more.

Full list of qualified teams

Italy became the first team to qualify for the Euro 2020 knockout stages with their emphatic 3-0 win over Switzerland, their status as group winners exemplified following a resounding 1-0 victory over Wales in their final Group A game.

The Azzurri are currently maintaining perfect form at the tournament under coach Roberto Mancini, and equalled their all-time record unbeaten run against Wales – now going 30 games without defeat.

Wales qualified as Group A runners-up despite losing to Italy in their final group game.

Netherlands were the second side to win their group, booking their place in the knockout stage with a comfortable 2-0 win over Austria. Austria also progressed to the knockouts, after beating Ukraine 1-0.

Belgium have qualified for the knockout stages, having won both of their opening games, though their status as either group winners or runners-up will only be confirmed after their final Group B game against Finland.

France, Germany and Portugal still have everything to play for in Group F – otherwise known as the Group of Death – and will also have their standings confirmed on the last group stage day.

Article continues below

Euro 2020 favourites Les Bleus were expected to book their place against Hungary, but an unexpected 1-1 draw means that they will need to beat Portugal to assure a first-placed win.

Both Czech Republic and England look set to progress from Group D, with four points likely enough to see the pair qualify for the last 16. Scotland, meanwhile, will be keen to progress as a third-placed team, depending on their final performance against Croatia.