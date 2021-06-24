Euro 2020: Full list of BBC & ITV pundits Gary Neville, Emma Hayes, Ashley Cole & more

Alan Shearer, Emma Hayes, Cesc Fabregas and Ian Wright are just some of the names offering their insight for BBC and ITV's Euro 2020 coverage

Euro 2020 has kicked off after being delayed for a year due to Covid-19, with Europe's heavyweights fighting it out for continental glory.

Portugal will be looking to defend their 2016 title, while world champions France are tournament favourites – including the likes of Spain, England and Germany.

Here's everything you need to know about BBC and ITV's presenters and pundits for the entire competition.

For a list on how to watch every Euro 2020 game and which channels are showing each match, visit our Football on TV in the UK guide.

BBC pundits & presenters

BBC's coverage of the tournament is led by Gary Lineker, despite leaving his role with BT Sport covering Champions League football.

He is joined by co-hosts Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman, with an exciting array of hosts that include prominent figures across football.

The likes of former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas will be involved in BBC coverage, along with former England women and Arsenal women player Alex Scott, ex-Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, and ex-England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Article continues below

Presenter / Pundit Role Gary Lineker Former player / Match of the Day host Gabby Logan Former gymnast / Match of the Day presenter Eilidh Barbour BBC Golf presenter Mark Chapman Match of the Day 2 host Alan Shearer Former England & Newcastle player Rio Ferdinand Former England & Manchester United player Alex Scott Former England & Arsenal player Micah Richards Former England & Manchester City player Mark Hughes Former Wales & Man Utd player Shelley Kerr Former England international & English FA technical lead for women's national teams James McFadden Former Scotland assistant manager & player Charlie Adam Former Scotland player Cesc Fabregas Former Spain & Arsenal player Jurgen Klinsmann Former Germany coach

ITV pundits & presenters

ITV also have an impressive roster of hosts and presenters, with ITV Sport chief sport presenter Mark Pougatch anchoring all the coverage.

The broadcaster's rotating line-up of pundits include the likes of Arsenal legend Ian Wright, former Man Utd icons Roy Keane and Gary Neville, Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes, and ex-France and Arsenal player Patrick Vieira.