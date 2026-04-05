Reports circulating over the past few hours have sparked widespread controversy in sporting circles, after it was claimed that David Beckham, one of the owners of Inter Miami, had entered into negotiations to sign Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Saudi club Al-Nassr, in preparation for him playing alongside his historic rival Lionel Messi in the American league.

The controversy intensified following the circulation of comments attributed to the renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in transfer market news, in which he stated that Beckham had offered a massive sum of up to €1.4 billion to sign Ronaldo in 2025, but the Portuguese player rejected the offer, preferring to remain in the Saudi league, before renewing his contract with Al-Nassr.

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However, verifying the accuracy of these claims revealed a completely different surprise; there was no trace of these statements on Romano’s official verified account, nor had Beckham made any recent statements regarding new deals or negotiations of this kind.

Upon closer inspection, it emerged that the source of these claims was an account on the ‘X’ platform bearing a name similar to Fabrizio Romano’s and using his photo; however, it is a satirical account that has consistently published inaccurate news, leading to the widespread circulation of the rumour without any real basis.

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In other news, former Manchester United star David Beckham was busy with the opening of Inter Miami’s new stadium, Nu Stadium, where the team played their first match there early on Sunday morning, in a fixture that ended in a 2–2 draw against Austin FC.

The match featured a standout moment when Lionel Messi scored the opening goal with an early header in the 10th minute, before the visitors fought back, with Luis Suárez equalising in the 82nd minute, securing his side a point in their first official appearance at their new home ground as reigning MLS champions.

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