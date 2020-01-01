Eugene Wethuli: Mathare United sign former Nairobi Stima forward

The forward's signing brings the total number of new players at the club to four ahead of the forthcoming campaign

have completed the signing of striker Eugene Wethuli to strengthen their attacking department ahead of the new campaign.

The Slum Boys have been busy in the latter stages of the transfer window, making signings to help them compete effectively in the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.



Subsequently, the Nairobi-based charges have confirmed the arrival of the striker on Tuesday.

"Eugene is now a Slumboy," Mathare United communicated via their official social media accounts.

✍️🏿| Eugene Wethuli is now a Slumboy 😍



The 25 year old centre forward joins us on a two-year deal from NSL side @FcStima



Karibu Mathare Eugene 😀 pic.twitter.com/mZ8KOKmrzF — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) November 3, 2020

"Wethuli Eugene has joined us on a two-year deal from Nairobi Stima FC. He is a strong and agile centre-forward with an eye for the spectacular.

"[Welcome] Eugene."

Two years ago, the forward injured his leg and went for surgery. After a successful operation, he rejoined the National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima.

However, he was among the players released in February 2020 alongside Jacob Osano, Daniel Opondo, John Njoroge, Victor Amemo, Francis Oduor, and Joshua Mahero.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 2008 league champions confirmed they had also signed former AFC defender Moses Mburu.

"Another former ‘Slum Boy’ has returned back home. Moses Mburu has inked a two-year deal with us returning to continue where he left off in 2017," Mathare United confirmed on Tuesday.

"A marauding full-back who can easily slot in also at left midfield, Mburu brings with him that decisive x-factor that is synonymous with Mathare United players."

✍️🏿| Another former Slumboy has returned back home😃@mosesmburu24 has inked a two-year deal with us returning to continue where he left off in 2017.



It is always said that Once a Slumboy, Always a....



Excited to have you back Mburu 🥳 pic.twitter.com/blABwLKCUN — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) November 3, 2020

At the start of the day, Mathare United also confirmed the signing of midfielder Cersidy Okeyo from .

On signing Okeyo, Mathare United said: "Another one, you wanted a midfield enforcer, we've gone out of our way to get the engine. Cersidy Okeyo is now a Slum Boy after spells at , , and Sofapaka."

The Salim Ali-led team have also signed former Posta forward Danson Kago on a two-year deal.

With the transfer window being extended for another four days, Mathare United have promised more signings with defender David Ochieng’ likely to be unveiled soon.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed on Monday they had extended the transfer window which was scheduled to shut on Monday midnight.

According to a statement from the FKF, signed by Head of Competitions Frank Ogolla, the window was extended to allow the conclusion of the play-offs which will determine which team will be promoted to the top-flight.

