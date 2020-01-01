Eto’o, Drogba and Toure lead Africa’s tributes for Maradona
Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba and a host of other African football figures have paid tribute to late Diego Maradona.
The 1986 Fifa World Cup winner passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.
The Gimnasia manager had been hospitalised in November, days after celebrating his landmark birthday, after complaining of a low spirit and fatigue. He subsequently underwent surgery to treat a serious subdural hematoma.
On Wednesday morning, however, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.With the footballing world thrown into mourning, the four-time African Player of the Year, alongside others, has taken to social media to pay respect
Mon idole est décédée,— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football
Gracias El Pibe 💔
Such sad news 😔— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) November 25, 2020
Legends don't die. They only take a rest #RipMaradona pic.twitter.com/v8meSqcqqG— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) November 25, 2020
وداعا اسطورة كرة القدم في العالم ، وداعا مارادونا 🙏 pic.twitter.com/trTbH1kGPN— Essam El-Hadary (@ElHadary) November 25, 2020
For life legend ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/UQTFEulCWV— Habib Habibou (@HabibHabibou7) November 25, 2020
1/2 We have lost a legend and an icon. This is a very sad day for the football world. On behalf of the government and people of Liberia and in my own name, I wish to extend deepest condolences to the family, the people of Argentina and all lovers of the beautiful game for the pic.twitter.com/omk1jC1Pfr— George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) November 25, 2020
2/2 death of the Great Diego Maradona. His extraordinary story as a kid who unshackled himself from the yoke of poverty and used his mastery of football to bring joy, inspired millions. May his soul rest in perpetual peace.— George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) November 25, 2020
The GOAT #RipMaradona pic.twitter.com/9EVqTPwZIV— Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) November 25, 2020