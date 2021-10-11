Eto’o: Barcelona have made me suffer with poor run of results

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has admitted that he has been made to suffer with Barcelona's poor results, who are experiencing a difficult period.

The Blaugrana are yet to win a match in the Uefa Champions League this season having suffered defeats to Bayern Munich (3-0) and Benfica (3-0) in their first two games.

In La Liga, Ronald Koeman’s men currently occupy the ninth spot with 12 points after seven games - five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Eto’o expressed his disappointment with Barcelona’s form and he has called on the players to avoid bowing out of the Champions League in the group stage.

They sit at the bottom of Group E behind Bayern Munich, second-placed Benfica and third-placed Dynamo Kyiv after two games.

"Recently, Barcelona have made me suffer," Eto’o was quoted by Marca. "These are tough times for those of us who love the club.

"It would be hard to accept group stage elimination in the Champions League. I still hope they can go through."

After the international break, Koeman’s side will aim to turn things around when they host Valencia for a La Liga fixture on Sunday before a cracking league game against Real Madrid on October 24.

Eto’o, who featured in a number of El Clasicos during his playing career, talked up the importance of encounters against the Blancos at the Camp Nou.

“Barcelona have started the season badly, but the Clasico is a unique match and the players must make the most of it to change the dynamic of the season," he added.

“Beating Real Madrid could be worth six points.

"Those of us who have played that fixture know it's the most beautiful game in the world. I have played in Champions League finals, but I can say that the Clasico is unique. There's nothing else like it."

During his five-year stint at Barcelona, Eto'o enjoyed tremendous success with three La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies and other domestic honours.

The 40-year-old recently announced his intention to become the next president of FecaFoot, who has been without a substantive head since 2018.

Cameroon, meanwhile, are getting ready to host the continent for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January.