Etoile du Sahel 3-1 Al Hilal: Chikhaoui brace helps Etoile take command of tie

Etoile might be feeling in command following the two-goal margin victory in Sousse.

A pair of goals by midfielder Yassine Chikhaoui and another goal from Zied Boughattas led to a 3-1 victory over Al Hilal in a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, first leg match at the Stade Olympique de Sousse on Sunday.

Chikhaoui scored both his goals from the penalty spot - one in each half - while Athar El Tahir grabbed the visitors’ consolation.

Apart from the two penalties for Etoile, it was an eventful match that saw a 12-minute stoppage in the first half following an injury on the hosts’ defender Ammar Jemal.

He was then replaced by Mohamed Konate on 27 minutes.

Boughattas opened the scoreline on the half-hour mark off an assist from Maher Hannachi, before Chikhaoui added a second from the spot four minutes later.

But Al Hilal appeared to be on course to claw their way back into the contest when El Tahir scored after being played in by Malian midfielder Boubacar Diarra on the 59th minute.

As the visitors searched for an equaliser, they conceded another penalty and Chikhaoui converted to complete his double nine minutes from time.

Etoile will now visit Al Hilal for next weekend’s second leg knowing that a single away goal could win the tie.