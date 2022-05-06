‘Eto’o glad Guardiola got knocked out’ – Fans debate after ex-Barcelona star celebrates Real Madrid win

Fans across Africa have been left a divided lot after Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o openly celebrated Real Madrid’s Champions League victory against Manchester City on Wednesday.

It was Los Blancos, who pulled a comeback win at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to win the semi-final battle 6-5 on aggregate and reach the final, where they will face Liverpool, who had eliminated Villarreal. The final will be played at Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

The 41-year-old former Cameroon international caused a stir on social media after he posted a photo of Madrid players celebrating the win against Man City accompanied by his picture when he turned out for Los Blancos.

Eto’o captioned the photo: “Bravo Real Madrid where it all started for me, on their impressive victory last night.”

Though his career started at Real Madrid when he joined the youth academy in 1997, his comments have left fans divided in the middle, remembering he also played for Madrid rivals Barcelona. It was at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, who is the current Man City coach that Eto’o, made a mark, and even won the Champions League trophy with the accomplished manager in 2009.

Eto’o was later shipped out to Inter Milan in July 2009, after he signed a five-year deal.

Below is how fans reacted to his Tweet on GOAL Africa Facebook page.

Ntanzi Manduleli Mhambi opined the former Chelsea player was just happy because Guardiola had lost. “He’s just glad Pep [Guardiola] got knocked out,” while Niba Klif said: “He taking a dig at Barcelona and Pep [Guardiola] and they won’t be happy with him now.”

Ręx Keltinho feels the message from Eto’o was directed at Guardiola because he frustrated him while at Barcelona: “This goes to Pep... He actually frustrated Eto’o at Barcelona when Eto’o was having his best moments in his career while Martin Chongu wrote: “Eto’o wants to get back at Pep.”

Chongu’s sentiments were echoed by Mubarak Muhd Musa who said: “He’s sending a good message to Pep Guardiola,” while Nwigway Uche wrote: “Just taking things easy with Pep.”

Other fans have accused Guardiola of not having a good relationship with African players: “Guardiola has done wrong to many African players,” wrote Taiwo Olanrewaju while Elvis Kobby A Boateng claimed: “Pep disrespected Eto’o and Yaya [Toure]. Pep hates sub-Saharan African players.”

“The reason why Eto’o did this? It is because Guardiola doesn’t like African footballers like Yaya Toure and Eto’o at Barcelona,” added Ismer'eel Aboubakar Hassan while Louis Ankah wrote: “He [Eto’o] has never been a fan of Guardiola. Pep is just reaping what he did to African players at Barcelona.”

On the other hand, Mqoma Ka Mbathane feels Eto’o was celebrating defeat against a man who had frustrated him before: “But of course, a sweet defeat to the man, who frustrated him at some point in his career while Edu Brazil Okafor wrote: “Yeah... Pep pushed him out of Barcelona, so whatever that agonises Pep gives him joy.”

Meanwhile, Ramadan Ramisky Rm has opined he does not see anything wrong in what Eto’o wrote: “I don't see anything wrong in someone congratulating a team for winning, I don't know why the media is portraying him as the black sheep all I know is that Eto’o can never be a Madridista but will always be a Barcelona legend.”

Article continues below

While Ernest Rolex said: “Everyone likes to associate themselves with success.”

What do you make of the statement from Eto’o? Tell us in the comment box below.