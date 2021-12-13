Eto’o 'has international experience’ – La Liga’s Chiji backs new Fecafoot president

Barcelona great Samuel Eto’o can "pass the experience he has garnered in Spain and Europe down to Africa", according to La Liga’s Global Network Delegate to Nigeria and Ghana, Desmond Chiji.

The four-time African Player of the Year – who enjoyed a trophy-laden career in the Spanish elite division with Barcelona – was elected as president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) on Saturday.

Eto’o, 40, saw off interim boss Seidou Mbombo Njoya after five other candidates pulled out of the electoral race.

The retired striker will now take charge of the smooth running of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals, between January 9 and February 6, 2022.

As this development continues to generate contrasting reactions from the football spheres, La Liga has congratulated the African football icon for his recent feat, while expressing optimism that he will exceed expectations due his experience of football in Spain and other parts of Europe.

“It is wonderful news and at the end of the day, he is someone who has played in La Liga. He has seen how it is done at the international level and I believe he can pass the experience he has garnered in Spain and Europe down to Africa,” Chiji told GOAL.

“I have no doubts that he is going to do a wonderful job because he has the know-how, he has good people around him and we [La Liga] wish him all the best and we believe he will live up to expectation.”

While some feel the former Inter Milan star may struggle due to a lack of experience in terms of football administration, Chiji feels otherwise while suggesting what Eto'o must do to excel in the role.

“Age has nothing to do with work and the most important thing is that he has international experience. He enjoyed a successful playing career in Europe,” he continued.

“So, he knows what it means to represent and to be the leader of a particular organisation.

“In terms of what he needs to get right, I think he needs to get the right people around him – who will guide him in this journey. Once that is settled, I believe he is going to do a very good job.”

Eto’o, who made his senior debut in 1997, scored more than 350 goals across his club career, winning the Champions League twice with Barcelona and once with Inter Milan

With two Africa Cup of Nations titles and an Olympic gold medal to his name, he is an undisputed icon of African football.