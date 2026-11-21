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Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has praised his side's clinical display after the Whites secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, their first away win against the Blues in more than a quarter of a century. The historic result has thrust the Yorkshire giants into the European conversation following a dominant second-half performance in west London.

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A historic afternoon in west London

The weight of history finally lifted off Leeds United's shoulders on Saturday as they recorded their first league victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999. In a fixture defined by a fierce, long-standing rivalry, the visitors showed remarkable resilience to come from behind and secure a result that will live long in the memory of the travelling supporters.

Speaking shortly after the final whistle, the Welsh international highlighted the importance of meeting the high expectations set by the fanbase. Ampadu told reporters: 'We know what the history of this game is like and what the fans expect - we know they have wanted a win here for a long time. It's right we can enjoy this performance.'

Despite the celebratory mood, the 26-year-old midfielder was quick to point out that the team must use this result as a platform for further growth rather than a final destination. Addressing the tactical evolution of the squad under the current regime, Ampadu added: 'People talk about turning points and we have to learn about stuff that didn't work and try to better that.'

Okafor shines as Chelsea crumble

The match did not initially go to plan for the visitors, as Chelsea took the lead through Emmanuel Emegha. The Dutch forward, making his full debut for the London club following a summer move, opened his account in the 25th minute with a powerful left-footed strike. However, the lead lasted only three minutes before Noah Okafor capitalised on defensive chaos within the Blues' backline to slide an equaliser into the far corner, shifting the momentum back towards the Whites.

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Leeds eventually took the lead from the penalty spot after referee Michael Oliver penalised Morgan Rogers for using his arm to block a goal-bound effort from Jayden Bogle, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin confidently sending the spot-kick into the bottom corner. The visitors tightened their grip on the game in the 58th minute when Okafor reacted to a bouncing ball by hooking it into the roof of the net. Brenden Aaronson then put the result beyond doubt deep into stoppage time, racing clear from the halfway line before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

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European ambitions and reality checks

The three points have lifted Leeds United to sixth in the Premier League standings, leaving them just a single point behind fourth-placed Bournemouth in the hunt for Champions League football.

Reflecting on the talk of a European charge, the captain noted: 'We have to be realistic and understand how hard this league is. We need to back this up next week, if we don't then this performance is wasted. We know where we want to get Leeds back to. It could be a long road but we're ready for it.'

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Tough tests await Leeds and Chelsea

The result sees Chelsea drop to eighth place, marking a difficult spell for Alonso's men following their recent defeat to Sunderland. The Blues will look to bounce back when they travel to face Nottingham Forest on November 27, before hosting Crystal Palace on December 2. Meanwhile, Leeds will aim to build on their impressive victory when they welcome Coventry City on November 28, ahead of a challenging trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on December 2.