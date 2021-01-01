Esse Akida: Harambee Starlets forward completes Thika Queens return

The striker spent time with two foreign clubs since leaving in 2018 but she has now been offered a short-term deal by the local side

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida has joined Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League side Thika Queens after leaving Besiktas of Turkey.

Akida joined the Turkish top-side in 2020 but saw her progress at the club slowed by the emergence of the coronavirus before the competition was cancelled.

She returns to the FKFWPL club after leaving in 2018 and joined Ramat HaSharon of Israel before she was signed by Besiktas two years later.

"It's official, Akida signs," Thika Queens announced on Friday.

Akida has been playing for the Harambee Starlets since 2012 and was part of the 2016 Africa Womens' Cup of Nations, where she found the back of the net against Ghana in a tournament that was held in Cameroon.



Although Kenya lost 3-1 to the West African rivals, she scored the first-ever goal for Kenya in the competition.

Her arrival, though it is on a short-term deal, could help Thika Queens offer a strong challenge against Vihiga Queens, who have been a dominant outfit in the competition for the last three seasons.

She is a product of the Moving the Goalposts organisation that is domiciled in Kilifi County and apart from Thika Queens, she has also played for Spedag in the local scene.

Akida may make her second debut for Thika Queens against Ulinzi Starlets on Saturday during a Premier League tie.

Thika Queens emerged winners in the first leg by a 2-1 margin during the first encounter of the 2020/21 season. Mathare Women will also be on duty against Kayole Starlets as they meet at the Stima Members club on Saturday morning for a Zone A tie.

Kibera Girls Soccer Academy will face Makolanders at home after a first leg 1-1 draw.

In Zone B, SEP Ladies will face Kisumu Starlets at K'Otieno Grounds on Sunday with the hope of getting a win after falling 2-1 in their first meeting of the season.

Round Eight FKFWPL Fixtures:

Zone A Saturday Fixtures:

Mathare United Women vs Kayole Starlet (Stima Members Club, 10:00)

Zone B Sunday Fixtures:

Wadadia vs Vihiga Queens (Mumias Sports Complex, 14:00)

Eldoret Falcons vs Trans Nzoia Falcons (Eldoret Show Ground, 12:00)

Zone A Sunday Fixtures:

Zetech Sparks vs Gaspo Women (Ruiru Ground, 15:00)

Thika Queens vs Ulinzi Starlets (Thika Stadium, 15:00)

Kibera Soccer Ladies vs Makolanders (Ligi Ndogo Grounds, 21:00)

Zone B Sunday Fixtures:

Nakuru West Queens vs Oserian Ladies (Nakuru Show Ground, 21:00)

SEP Ladies vs Kisumu All-Starlets (Kotieno Grounds, 12:00)