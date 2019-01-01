Esse Akida axed as Harambee Starlets name squad for the 2020 Olympic qualifiers

Regular faces left out as Kenya name women's' squad to face Malawi in the qualifiers for the summer Olympics

Esse Akida is among the star players dropped in a new look Harambee Starlets squad that will take part in the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

Akida, who plays for Israel club Hapoel Morasha Ramat HaSharon, has been left out of the squad alongside regulars Wendy Achieng, Mary Kinuthia, Elizabeth Ambogo, Cheris Avilia, Carolyne Onyango, Pauline Atieno and Christine Nafula.

The provisional squad seen by Goal comprises mostly of players featuring in the Kenyan Women’s Premier League and according to Football Federation (FKF), the team will start training on Monday at Camp Toyoyo.

Kenya are scheduled to play Malawi in the first leg scheduled for August 28. The two sides will meet again on September 1 in the return match.

Kenya received a bye into the first round and will face either Gabon or in their third-round should they win against Malawi. The qualifying tournament is in its fifth edition and will determine which teams gain qualification to the 2020 Summer Olympics in .

Squad—Goalkeepers: Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo), Elizabeth Atieno (Wadadia), Annette Kundu ( Eldoret Falcons), Lilian Awuor (Vihiga).

Defenders: Lilian Adera (Vihiga ), Maureen Khakasa (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian), Esther Nadika (Gaspo), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Lidia Nasike (Makolanders), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Gaspo).

Midfielders: Myline Awuor (Vihiga), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Corazone (Gaspo), Yvonne Kavere (Soccer Queens), Cynthia Matekwa (Nyuki Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Rebecca Akinyi (Oserian Ladies), Maurine Achieng (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Thika Queens).

Forwards: Topista Nafula (Vihiga), Tumaini Waliaula (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Susan Muhonja (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Cynthia Achieng (Kisumu All Starlets), Winnie Kanyotu (Gaspo Youth) and Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls).