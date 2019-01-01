Esperance 3-1 CS Constantine (6-3): Mkachkha coast to Caf Champions League semis

The Blood and Gold finished the job at home on Saturday following a crucial first leg win in Constantine

Tunisian club Esperance Tunis have qualified for this year’s Caf semi-finals after defeating ’s CS Constantine 3-1 in the quarter-final second leg on Saturday, thanks to a pair of goals from Saad Bguir, a Franck Kom strike and late consolation effort by Dylan Bahamboula

Buoyed by their 3-2 away win in the first leg last weekend, Esperance were confident of wrapping up the two-legged tie in style at home in Rades. And it did not take long for the hosts to show their intentions, with Bguir opening the scoring in the 24th minute and doubling the lead four minutes later.

The Smurfs, however, were able to prevent further havoc for the remainder of the first half and even returned from the break more determined, slashing the deficit by half through Congo international Dylan Bahamboula in the 62nd minute.

Thereafter, the game delved into an intense duel, as Constantine pushed forth for an equaliser, with Esperance proving they were the hungrier side.

Eventually, the hosts put the clash to bed when Franck Kom from claimed the third goal by the 86th minute.

Article continues below

Esperance won on a 6-3 aggregate and will face DR Congo’s Tout Puissant Mazembe in the semi-finals later this month.