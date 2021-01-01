Esilaba: AFC Leopards defender set for long injury layoff after ACL surgery

The centre-back was injured in a league assignment away to Kakamega Homeboyz and had to have a procedure on his knee

AFC Leopards defender Tedian Esilaba has been ruled until an unknown date after undergoing knee surgery to correct a problem with his anterior cruciate ligament.

The defender has been doing well for the 13-time league champions and prior to his injury, he had managed to break into the first team.

Ingwe team manager Tom Juma has confirmed the centre-back is set to be out of action for a long period, with no return date set at the moment.

"This is a massive blow for the player because he was developing well at the club," Juma told Goal on Friday.

"We cannot set a return date for him; ACL injuries are always tricky to deal with. But we wish him all the best and hope he will come back stronger and help us achieve our objectives.

"He played well against Ulinzi Stars and that is why he had a chance to play away to Kakamega Homeboyz. Unfortunately, he was injured in the latter game which has put him out."

The former Harambee Star has further explained the impact the defender had on the team.

"Esilaba has stabilized our defence and we are happy to have him; however, we cannot control who gets injuries and who does not," Juma continued.

"We have enough players to replace him for the forthcoming assignments."

Ingwe have been doing well this season and are currently placed third on the FKF Premier League table with 29 points from the 14 games played. The Patrick Aussems-led charges have won nine matches, drawn two and lost three. They have scored 18 goals in the process and conceded nine.

They are trailing leaders Tusker FC, who have played 16 matches, by seven points. The Brewers, who have won the league 11 times, have managed to collect 11 wins, three draws while the remaining two games have ended in defeat. The Ruaraka-based charges have scored 29 goals and conceded 15.

KCB are second with 30 points from the 15 matches played. They have won nine, drawn three, and lost as many.

All teams will have to wait for some time before resuming their routine after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended sporting activities on Friday owing to increasing numbers of Covid-19 positive tests.