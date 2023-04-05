'Error of judgment' - FA deletes strange Barbie tweet about Women's Super League players

- FA tries too join in on trending meme
- Makes Barbie-themed WSL player graphics
- Tweet taken down after backlash
WHAT HAPPENED? The tweet included graphics featuring several WSL stars, including Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Manchester City's Bunny Shaw. It was captioned "these Barbies are #BarclaysWSL icons” and was based off a trending meme format tied to a new Barbie movie coming out over the summer.
On each individual picture, there was a text overlay comparing the players to Barbie dolls. For example, the one for Bunny Shaw read "this Barbie is a Bunny".
WHAT THEY SAID: “It was an error of judgment and it has been deleted," wrote the FA in a statement to The Times.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Considering the thrilling on-field action in women's football of late - including a breathtaking Champions League clash between Chelsea and Lyon - the FA may consider focusing more on the run-in of the 2022-23 season.