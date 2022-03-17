‘Erratic’ Mane criticised as Liverpool boost Premier League title chances with Arsenal win

Sadio Mane has been criticised for his 'erratic' performance in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in a Premier League fixture.

Mane played the entire duration of Wednesday's encounter but neither register a shot on target nor any key pass.

After a goalless first 45 minutes at the Emirates Stadium, goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino boosted Liverpool's chances of catching up with Manchester City at the top of the league table.

They are a point behind Pep Guardiola's men, though they have a superior goal difference as the title race heats up.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's victory on the road has made football enthusiasts hail Jurgen Klopp's men for making the race for the English top-flight crown competitive by putting pressure on City.

If not for Liverpool, EPL would have turned into Ligue 1 or Bundesliga.. thanks Klopp for making us believe. Thanks Allison Becker. we are Liverpool #ARSLIV mane Thiago Firmino Andy Robertson pic.twitter.com/hldJGb0VJw — AYOMIPOSI✌️ (@NURESKYY) March 16, 2022

We have a brilliant coach and until you accept that fact, you are basically trying to win an argument.

I don’t even think there’s any team that will consider Liverpool a walkover.

We lost against a better team, In footy, it happens. https://t.co/igoPUlEx99 — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) March 16, 2022

Liverpool is a solid team, a team that knows they only need to win and nothing less.



As for me, i honestly feel klopp is a master coach, who as transform not only the team but all the players individually, I mean look at Arnold and Mane so! fast and accurate with the Ball Wow. — KÉHÌNDÉ OF 🇳🇬 (@k_sonola) March 16, 2022

Mane was on the receiving end of criticism after his 'no show' display in Wednesday's trial.

Some fans suggested that the Senegal international who has scored 12 league goals this season, has lost his control and finishing touch.

Mane has lost the juice for now — 阿德巴约 (@Omideleone) March 16, 2022

Sadio mane is washed and running on low battery for about 18 months now. — 戴冠させた王 (@MrBig_Bone) March 16, 2022

Mane minus 1 — TRUTHsayer (@ernessyice) March 16, 2022

Mane is so erratic with his touches.. Chai — SJohnson..... #6Times 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 (@sheeun11) March 16, 2022

Mane's first touch is so poor, always heavy — Oluwaseyifunmi (@Seyifunmii_I) March 16, 2022

White dribbled Mane Baba fell like a stack of cards🥶 — MaYoR 💎🇳🇬 (@IMacMayor) March 16, 2022

Mane hasn't been at his best in a while now #ARSLIV — The Prince of Talk (@nzuberobert) March 16, 2022