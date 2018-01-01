Ernest Wendo out as Gor Mahia depart for Nigeria to complete the job against Lobi Stars

Gor Mahia will miss the services of midfielder Ernest Wendo in the return leg of the Caf Champions League match against Nigerian side Lobi Stars.

Wendo is suspended for the reverse tie having picked a second yellow card in K’Ogalo’s 3-1 win over the Nigerians over the weekend. Gor Mahia goals were scored by Samuel Onyango, who hit a brace, and Rwandan international Jacques Tuyisenge.

But the good news for K’Ogalo faithfuls is the availability of Francis Kahata, who has been named in the traveling squad. Kahata, who missed the first two games against Nyasa Big Bullets, was part of the triumphant unit that beat Lobi Stars at home on Sunday.

Assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno will also return after missing the first leg match owing to suspension.

“Zico” was not in the dugout when Gor Mahia won against Lobi Stars as he was serving a one-match ban after he was sent off against Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi in the away win. Gor Mahia coach Oktay believes that the Kenyan Premier League champions are almost through to the next phase of the Caf Champions League.

Despite having problems securing return tickets, the Kenyan champions have finally left for Nigeria with coach Hassan Oktay keeping trust with the squad.

Gor Mahia squad to Nigeria: Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch and Fredrick Odhiambo, Defenders: Harun Shakava, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Pascal Ogweno; Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo; Strikers: Erisa Ssekisambu, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustafa; Technical bench: Hassan Okay (Head Coach), Zedekiah Otieno (Assistant Coach), Jolawi Obondo (Team Manager), Willis Ochieng’ (Goalkeeper Trainer) and Fredrick Otieno (Team Doctor).